Smith caught two passes for six yards, rushed twice for 30 yards and logged 155 yards as a kick returner and 178 yards as a punt returner during the 2024 regular season.

After spending all of 2023 on the practice squad, the Rams brought Smith on to serve as a return specialist, and he accrued a total of 333 yards in the role. Smith is under contract with the Rams for one more season, and with Demarcus Robinson, Tutu Atwell and Tyler Johnson all unrestricted free agents, a more expanded role may be in the cards for Smith in 2025.