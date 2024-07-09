Evans faces a difficult path to earning a spot on the final roster and is a candidate to be cut before the start of the 2024 regular season, Cameron DaSilva of USA Today reports.

Evans, a 2023 sixth-round pick, only logged nine rush attempts for 19 yards across 10 regular-season appearances as a rookie, despite the Rams suffering a number of injuries within the backfield. Now, a healthy Kyren Williams remains entrenched atop the depth chart and projects for a workhorse role, while rookie third-rounder Blake Corum projects as his top backup. Boston Scott and Ronnie Rivers are relatively established as capable depth options, so unless he can truly impress in training camp, Evans may find himself the odd man out in Los Angeles' backfield.