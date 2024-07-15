The Ravens placed Isaac (hamstring) on the active/non-football injury list Monday, Jonas Shaffer of TheBaltimoreBanner.com reports.

Isaac, a 2024 third-round pick, has dealt with a hamstring issue since Baltimore's rookie minicamp back in May, and it's now been declared a non-football injury. The details of Isaac's injury currently remain undisclosed, as does a timetable for his return, but if he's forced to miss a substantial portion of training camp, the rookie out of Penn State could have a difficult time ultimately carving out a role in a deep edge rusher rotation that already boasts Odafe Oweh, Kyle Van Noy and David Ojabo (knee).