The Ravens agreed to terms with Worley (shoulder) on Monday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

The ninth-year veteran finished last season on the Ravens' injured reserve list due to a shoulder injury, but it now seems as if he's moved past the issue. Worley transitioned from cornerback to safety last year, recording 12 total tackles while playing primarily on special teams (239 snaps). He's expected to contribute as both a special-teamer and a rotational safety heading into Baltimore's 2024 campaign.