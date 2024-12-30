Worley finished Sunday's 20-13 loss to Jacksonville with seven tackles (four solo).

Worley finished Sunday's game as the Titans' second-leading tackler behind Luke Gifford and Mike Brown (eight each). Worley has started at free safety in each of the Titans' last six games, and over that span he has accumulated 44 tackles (24 solo) and two pass defenses (including one interception). He'll look to finish 2024 off strong against a Texans team next Sunday that is locked into the No. 4 seed in the AFC and will likely be resting its starters.