The Ravens signed Kirkwood on Friday, Ryan Mink of the team's official site reports.

Kirkwood was brought aboard by the Ravens after having participated in minicamp on a tryout basis. In 13 games for the Saints during the 2023 regular season, the 29-year-old caught five of his nine targets for 37 yards and a TD. With the Ravens, Kirkwood will compete for a depth role in a wideout corps that also includes Zay Flowers, Rashod Bateman, Nelson Agholor, Devontez Walker, Tylan Wallace and Deonte Harty.

