Bresee collected 25 tackles (17 solo), including 7.5 sacks, three pass breakups and a forced fumble across 17 regular-season appearances for the Saints in 2024.

Bresee's overall production doesn't jump off the page, as he logged just one more tackle than he did during his rookie season last year. But, he led the team in sacks and played the most defensive snaps (667) of any defensive tackle for New Orleans. The highlight of his season came in the Week 14 win versus the Giants when he blocked a 35-yard field-goal attempt that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter. Bresee should come into the 2025 campaign as one of the leaders for New Orleans' defensive line and pass rush.