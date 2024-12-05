Saints interim head coach Darren Rizzi said Wednesday that Olave (concussion) will meet with a specialist next week before the team provides an update on his status, Jacob Camenker of USA Today reports.

Olave was placed on injured reserve Nov. 9, just under a week after he sustained his second concussion of the season and his fourth documented concussion in just over four calendar years. According to Rizzi, Olave is in "great spirits" and has been feeling well enough to attend Saints practices, but the coach wouldn't commit to the receiver returning to practice Week 15, when New Orleans is first able to open his 21-day evaluation window. The Saints will have a better idea regarding Olave's chances of playing in their final four games once he visits the specialist, but given the receiver's history of concussions as well as the 4-8 Saints' place in the standings, it wouldn't be surprising if he was shut down for the season.