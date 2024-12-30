Olave (concussion), who remains on IR, want to play Sunday versus Tampa Bay, but his return is contingent on his conditioning level and the go-ahead from the team's medical staff, Katherine Terrell of ESPN.com reports.

Olave hasn't played since Week 9, and the Saints have no shot at making the playoffs. Nonetheless, the veteran wideout wants to return for the team's season finale Sunday, according to head coach Darren Rizzi. Olave is expected to practice Wednesday, which will increase his chance of being activated ahead of Sunday, though at this point Olave's status remains up in the air.