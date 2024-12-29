Edwards-Helaire is listed as active Sunday versus the Raiders, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Edwards-Helaire joined the Saints' practice squad on Dec. 18, and after a week and a half in the program, he'll be available for his debut with his new organization after the team elevated him from the practice squad Saturday. With Alvin Kamara (groin) sidelined again and Jordan Mims a healthy scratch, Kendre Miller, Jamaal Williams and Edwards-Helaire will be the backfield options for New Orleans in Week 17.