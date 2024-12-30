The Saints will evaluate Carr (hand) this week to determine if he will play in Sunday's Week 18 game against the Buccaneers, Mike Triplett of NewOrleans.Football reports.

Per New Orleans head coach Darren Rizzi, Carr simulated some game-like situations last week but wasn't far enough along to suit up against his former club, the Raiders. It's likely Carr will go through a similar assessment this week before his status for the Saints' season finale is determined. New Orleans probably isn't going to push the envelope with Carr given that the team is out of playoff contention, and if the veteran quarterback can't play, Spencer Rattler will likely get another start.