Lucas said Tuesday that the abdominal injury that kept him out in Week 18 against the Rams isn't long-term, Gregg Bell of The Tacoma News Tribune reports.

Lucas had a surgery on his knee in January of 2024 after dealing with lingering issues the season prior, and he wasn't able to return for the most recent campaign until November. Then, the Seahawks sent him to their injured reserve list ahead of the regular-season finale with an abdominal issue, meaning he was only to appear in seven games over the year. He'll be hoping to avoid the injury bug in 2025.