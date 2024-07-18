Williams (undisclosed) was placed on the non-football injury list by the Seahawks on Thursday, John Boyle of the team's official site reports.

The wide receiver can still return during training camp because he moved to the active/NFI list before camp started, per Boyle. Williams signed with Seattle in May after going undrafted. The former defensive back caught just two passes for 10 yards at Tennessee in his first season as a receiver last year, but he did find a role as a punt and kick returner.