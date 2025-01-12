Warren rushed the ball two times for six yards in Saturday's 28-14 loss to the Ravens. He added four receptions on five targets for 19 yards.

The Steelers attempted only 11 total rushes for the game as they were chasing points, though Warren was still out-touched 9-6 and out-gained 58-25 by Najee Harris. It was a disappointing close to a primarily disappointing season for Warren, as he was derailed by injury for the first six games of the campaign and then worked behind Harris in most games thereafter. Warren will be a restricted free agent this offseason and should have a strong chance of being retained by the Steelers. With Harris a free agent, it's also possible that Warren will be in line for an expanded role with the team in 2025.