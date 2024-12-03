Wilson recorded three tackles (one solo) and two fumble recoveries in Sunday's 44-38 win over the Bengals.

Wilson didn't have the most productive day in terms of tackles, but he did finish off a pair of highlight plays for the Steelers' defense. He recovered a fumble in the second quarter after T.J. Watt's strip sack of Joe Burrow and then he returned a fumble for a 21-yard touchdown in the fourth quarter after Nick Herbig jarred it loose from Burrow. Wilson has now compiled 51 total tackles (29 solo), an interception, a pass defensed, two fumble recoveries and a defensive touchdown over 12 games in 2024.