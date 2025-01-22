Smith tallied 32 total tackles (12 solo), including 4.5 sacks, over 17 regular-season games with the Packers and Steelers in 2024.

Smith was traded from the Packers to the Steelers in early November, but he was actually more productive during his time in Green Bay. The veteran pass rusher recorded six more tackles and 0.5 more sacks as a Packer, playing 138 additional defensive snaps despite appearing in only one more game. Smith's time in Pittsburgh may also be nearing an end, as he was a healthy scratch in two of the team's final three games this season. However, Smith remains under contract through 2026, so he could very well stay in Pittsburgh and serve as a rotational edge rusher next season.