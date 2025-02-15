The Steelers released Smith on Friday.

Smith began last season with Green Bay before he was traded to Pittsburgh in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick in early November. The veteran pass rusher recorded a sack in his first game with the Steelers in Week 10 but didn't notch another one until Week 18. Smith generally underperformed during his half season with Pittsburgh to the extent that he was a healthy scratch for the team's wild-card loss to Baltimore. By parting ways with Smith, the Steelers will clear $12 million in cap space for next season, per Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.