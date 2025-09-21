default-cbs-image
Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.

Smith was released by the Steelers in February and was without a team until inking a deal with the Commanders on Tuesday. He's a healthy scratch for Week 3, but he should have enough time to learn the playbook and be available for Week 4 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 28.

