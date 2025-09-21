Commanders' Preston Smith: Won't play Week 3
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Smith (coach's decision) is inactive for Sunday's game against the Raiders.
Smith was released by the Steelers in February and was without a team until inking a deal with the Commanders on Tuesday. He's a healthy scratch for Week 3, but he should have enough time to learn the playbook and be available for Week 4 against the Falcons on Sunday, Sept. 28.
More News
-
Preston Smith: Let go by Pittsburgh•
-
Steelers' Preston Smith: Production falls off in 2024•
-
Steelers' Preston Smith: Inactive for wild-card round•
-
Steelers' Preston Smith: Records sack in win•
-
Steelers' Preston Smith: Officially active for Week 10•
-
Steelers' Preston Smith: Set to make team debut•