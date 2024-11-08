Anderson (ankle) has been ruled out ahead of Sunday's matchup against the Lions.

It's no surprise that Anderson won't suit up Sunday, as he was unable to practice all week after sustaining an ankle injury in the Texans' Week 9 loss to the Jets. Houston could struggle rushing the passer in Week 10 without Anderson, especially against a Lions offensive line that has allowed just 19 sacks in eight games this season. Derek Barnett will likely start opposite Danielle Hunter on the Texans' defensive line while Anderson is sidelined.