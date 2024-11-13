McCreary (knee) did not practice Wednesday, Jim Wyatt of the Titans' official site reports.

McCreary may have injured his knee in the Titans' Week 10 loss to the Chargers this past Sunday, during which he logged three solo tackles and one pass defense but only played 33 snaps on defense. The 2022 second-round pick will have two more chances this week to practice in at least a limited capacity ahead of Sunday's game against the Vikings. McCreary has accumulated 24 tackles (21 solo), including 1.0 sacks, and one pass defense across nine regular-season games.