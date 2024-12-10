Metellus finished Sunday's 42-21 win over Atlanta with seven tackles (five solo) and one interception.
Metellus was responsible for one of the Vikings' two interceptions off former teammate Kirk Cousins on Sunday, with Metellus snatching a pass intended for Drake London on the third play of the second quarter. Metellus has logged at least seven tackles in three straight games and co-led the Vikings in that category with Blake Cashman and Camryn Bynum. Through 13 regular-season games, Metellus has logged 78 tackles (47 solo) and four pass defenses (including a career-best two interceptions).
