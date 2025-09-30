Gagne was called up from AHL Colorado on Tuesday.

Gagne's promotion is likely due to the fact that Colorado is playing back-to-back preseason games with the Golden Knights on Tuesday and Wednesday. The 23-year-old blueliner would have to put in quite the performance in one of those games to break into the Avs' Opening Night roster plans. Instead, fantasy players should expect Gagne to return to AHL Colorado before the NHL season starts.