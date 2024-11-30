Lehkonen scored a goal on three shots in Friday's 5-3 loss to the Stars.

Lehkonen had been limited to one assist over the previous six games. The 29-year-old winger has maintained a top-line role -- that's usually a slump-proof position in Colorado. He's now at four goals, eight points, 27 shots on net, seven hits and seven blocked shots over 12 outings this season. Lehkonen is a solid fantasy play, though his offense could be a little lower than usual if he gets stuck on the second power-play unit.