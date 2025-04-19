Lehkonen (lower body) will play in Game 1 against the Stars on Saturday, according to Meghan Angley of Guerilla Sports.
After sitting out Colorado's regular-season finale, Lehkonen finished 2024-25 with 27 goals, 45 points and 148 shots on net in 69 outings. In the postseason, he will play in the top six and see power-play usage.
