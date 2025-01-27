Drury scored the opening goal in Sunday's 5-4 victory against the Rangers.

Just two games into his tenure with Colorado, Drury has found the back of the net, scoring just under six minutes into the contest. With Sunday's tally, he is up to four goals, 10 points and 61 shots on net in 41 games this season. The 24-year-old has slotted into Colorado's third-line center role but could jump up to the second line with more performances that match Sunday's effort. While he's not a name to roster in standard fantasy leagues for the time being, he's a name to throw on a watch list.