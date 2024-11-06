Annunen stopped 17 of 20 shots in Tuesday's 6-3 win over the Kraken.

Annunen didn't have a great performance against a team that has struggled to score, but the Avalanche gave him plenty of support. He's now allowed 10 goals on his last 74 shots, but he's picked up two wins over three games in that span. Annunen is at a 5-2-0 record with a 2.64 GAA and an .893 save percentage over eight outings this season. The Avalanche's crease remains up for grabs, but Annunen has done better than Alexandar Georgiev or Kaapo Kahkonen at giving the team chances to win.