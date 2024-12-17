Rantanen delivered an assist in Monday's 3-1 loss to the Canucks.

Rantanen has cracked the scoresheet in six games in a row and continues to deliver impressive numbers either as a scorer or playmaker. This third-period helper allowed the 28-year-old winger to move into a tie for second in the points race, alongside Kirill Kaprizov and Leon Draisaitl. Rantanen is up to 18 goals and 29 helpers across 33 games this season. It wouldn't be surprising if he ends up reaching the 100-point plateau for the third season in a row.