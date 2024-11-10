Rantanen scored twice on four shots, dished an assist, added two PIM and went plus-3 in Saturday's 6-4 win over the Hurricanes.

Rantanen was involved in the Avalanche's last three goals as the team's top line took over late in the second period. His first goal came on the power play and his second tally was an empty-netter to help secure the win. The 28-year-old has five points over four games in November despite coming up empty in two of those contests. Overall, Rantanen has eight goals, 12 assists, nine power-play points, 43 shots on net, 12 PIM and an even plus-minus rating over 15 outings.