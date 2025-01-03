Colton scored a goal on two shots, added two PIM and logged two hits in Thursday's 6-5 overtime win over the Sabres.

Colton has scored in back-to-back contests, but he has a modest four goals with no assists over his last 12 outings. The 28-year-old has remained on the second line lately -- he was on the wing Thursday after playing a couple of games at center. For the season, he has 12 goals, one assist, 57 shots on net, 55 hits and a minus-2 rating through 22 appearances. His penalty Thursday was the first he's taken all year after logging at least 50 PIM in each of the previous two campaigns.