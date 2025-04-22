Colton (lower body) will not be available Monday versus the Stars in Game 2, per the NHL media site.
Miles Wood, who was a healthy scratch in Game 1, will replace Colton in the lineup Monday. Colton's next chance to suit up will be at home Wednesday in Game 3.
