Colton scored a goal, added two hits and blocked two shots in Saturday's 3-2 shootout loss to the Senators.

Colton has filled a third-line role with the Predators to begin the season after he was dealt from the Avalanche in June. The 30-year-old forward has earned two points, six shots on net, 15 hits, five blocked shots, four PIM and an even plus-minus rating over five appearances. Colton has displayed decent depth offense in his career, but his primary fantasy value will come from hits, making him a roster target in banger leagues.