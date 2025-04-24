Colton (lower body) won't play in Wednesday's Game 3 versus the Stars, Evan Rawal of the Denver Gazette reports.

While Colton will be out for a second straight game, the Avalanche will welcome back captain Gabriel Landeskog for this contest. Colton's next chance to play is Saturday in Game 4. When he's ready to return, Colton will likely bump Parker Kelly, Joel Kiviranta or Logan O'Connor out of the lineup.