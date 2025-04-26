Colton (lower body) won't play in Saturday's Game 4 matchup with the Stars, Pierre LeBrun of TSN reports.
Colton will miss a third game after suffering the injury in the series opener. Parker Kelly figures to remain in the Avs' lineup in his absence.
