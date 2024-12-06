Wedgewood stopped 30 of 34 shots in Thursday's 5-3 loss to the Hurricanes, with Carolina's final goal getting scored into an empty net.

Making his first start for Colorado since being acquired from Nashville at the end of November, Wedgewood failed to make a strong impression, although two of Carolina's tallies came on power plays and a third was tipped home by Eric Robinson on a point shot by Brent Burns. The door is open for Wedgewood to seize the No. 1 job for the Avalanche given Alexandar Georgiev's struggles this season, but he'll need to perform better to bump the incumbent starter aside. Through seven appearances this season between the Avs and the Preds, the 32-year-old netminder has a 3.28 GAA and .893 save percentage.