Nichushkin scored a goal on three shots, dished an assist and went plus-2 in Friday's 4-2 win over the Ducks.

Nichushkin has scored in three straight games. The 29-year-old winger's strong play has allowed head coach Jared Bednar to spread out the Avalanche's top talent across two lines. Nichushkin has 10 goals, five assists, 42 shots on net, 15 hits and a plus-2 rating through 18 appearances. He's typically been a strong fantasy option when available over the last three seasons, and that's especially true when he's on the top line as he is now.