Vlasic produced two assists, one on the power play, in Sunday's 5-3 win over the Islanders.

Vlasic helped out on Taylor Hall's marker in the first period, and he added a secondary assist on the power play in the middle frame. In addition, Vlasic logged two shots on goal, two blocks, three hits and a plus-3 rating in a team-high 23:56 to round out a fruitful fantasy performance. The left-shot blueliner has been a key contributor for the Hawks in December with two goals and five helpers through eight games -- Vlasic had just nine helpers through the first two months of the campaign. The 23-year-old is leading Chicago's defensemen in scoring with two goals and 16 points through 31 contests.