Per Scott Powers of The Athletic on Friday, Brossoit had another procedure on his knee and will be out of action for six weeks, according to coach Luke Richardson.

Brossoit underwent his original surgery Aug. 27 and was in need of another operation. Brossoit has yet to appear in a Chicago uniform this season after signing as an unrestricted free agent July 1. He will battle Petr Mrazek once he is ready to take on a big role. Brossoit was 15-5-2 with a 2.00 GAA and a .927 save percentage in 23 regular-season appearances with the Jets last season.