Maroon registered a hit and 19 PIM in Saturday's 5-3 win over the Golden Knights.

Maroon and Nicolas Hague got into a couple of tussles Saturday -- one was a true fight, and the other was a situation where Maroon came away with a double-minor for roughing and a misconduct. The 36-year-old winger hasn't hesitated to chuck knuckles lately -- he has 33 PIM over seven appearances in January. He's at 11 points, 65 PIM, 73 hits, 41 shots on net and a minus-9 rating while filling a fourth-line role over 42 outings this season.