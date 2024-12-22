Mrazek stopped 24 of 29 shots in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Calgary, with the Flames' final goal getting scored into an empty net.

In his first start back from a groin injury that cost him a couple weeks of action, Mrazek looked a bit rusty as Chicago fell behind 5-1 through two periods. The veteran netminder did keep Calgary off the scoreboard as his team tried to mount a comeback, however. Mrazek went the entire month of November without giving up more than three goals in an outing, but his luck evaporated once the calendar flipped to December -- over four appearances this month, he's surrendered 14 goals on 95 shots for an .853 save percentage.