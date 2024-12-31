Mrazek will be between the pipes Tuesday against the Blues, according to Charlie Roumeliotis of WGN Radio.

Mrazek will make his 23rd start of the campaign in the Winter Classic at Wrigley Field. The 32-year-old is sporting an 0-4-0 record, .830 save percentage and 5.21 GAA through five appearances in December, and he hasn't registered a win since Nov. 27. Mrazek will have a chance to get on the right track against a St. Louis team that has put up 2.61 goals per game through 38 contests, which ranks 28th in the NHL.