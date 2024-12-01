Mrazek stopped 30 of 35 shots in Sunday's 6-3 loss to the Blue Jackets. The sixth goal was an empty-netter.

This outing ended his 12-game run of not allowing more than three goals. While Mrazek has struggled to generate wins, he's generally been solid between the pipes, doing his part to keep the Blackhawks competitive. He's now 7-10-1 with a 2.79 GAA and a .908 save percentage across 18 starts this season. He's started five games in a row, and with a back-to-back set in progress, it'll likely be Arvid Soderblom's turn in goal Monday in Toronto.