Hall scored the game-winning goal and added an assist in Monday's 2-1 win over the Rangers.

The veteran winger got a bit of a gift on the GWG, his first of the campaign, as Hall lost control of the puck while attempting to convert a 2-on-1 rush with Connor Bedard, but goaltender Igor Shesterkin inadvertently deflected it into the net. It was Hall's first goal and first multi-point performance since his hat trick Nov. 27, and he managed only one assist across the five games in between. On the season, the 33-year-old has just six goals and 12 points in 27 appearances, but if he begins to see regular shifts with Bedard again, Hall could quickly pick up his scoring pace.