Hall (rest) will return to action against Toronto on Sunday, Cory Lavalette of the North State Journal reports.
Hall sat out Saturday's 7-3 win over the Rangers for maintenance purposes. He has accounted for 17 goals, 39 points and 139 shots on net through 74 games between Carolina and Chicago this season. Hall will replace Jordan Martinook (rest) in Sunday's lineup.
