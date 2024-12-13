Bertuzzi scored two goals in Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Islanders.

With Chicago down 5-2 late in the third period, Bertuzzi tried to steal at least a point in the standings for his club with a pair of tallies in the final 70 seconds. The streaky winger has tickled twine in back-to-back games, but on the season he has just eight goals and 13 points in 29 contests. He's skating on Chicago's top power-play unit though, and with Connor Bedard heating up, Bertuzzi could be headed for a surge of his own.