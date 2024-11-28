Merzlikins allowed four goals on 23 shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Canadiens.

Merzlikins, who failed to hold a couple of one-goal leads, saw a four-game win streak snapped. The back-and-forth affair eventually ended when Nick Suzuki pounced on a rebound of a shot that the goalie was unable to squeeze. It was a third consecutive shaky performance for Merzlikins, who benefitted greatly from an offense that racked up 22 non-shootout goals during his win steak. Next up for Columbus is a Friday night home game against Calgary.