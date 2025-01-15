Marchenko picked up an assist and then beat Ivan Fedotov in the final round of the shootout to secure a 3-2 win over the Flyers.

The 24-year-old winger extended his point streak to five games in timely fashion, setting up Zach Werenski for a one-timer into a wide-open cage late in the third period to tie the score at 2-2. Marchenko then ended the night with a cheeky shootout winner, letting the puck slide off his stick but then re-directing it under Fedotov's pad at the last second when the goalie opened up. Marchenko has been on fire over the last month, and the confidence is showing -- he's delivered eight goals and 21 points in his last 15 appearances with 56 shots on net, 15 blocked shots, 11 hits and a stunning plus-15 rating.