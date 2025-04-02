Marchenko put up a hat trick and added an assist in an 8-4 win over the Predators on Tuesday.
It was his third NHL hat trick. Marchenko is on a four-game, eight-point scoring streak with 16 shots. He's just five shots from tying his career mark of 193, which he set last year. More impressively, Marchenko hit 70 points with the effort. He has 31 goals and 39 assists in 70 games; it's the first time in his NHL career that the young star has hit that height.
More News
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Finds twine Saturday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Two points Friday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Forces overtime Monday•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Puts away goal•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Joins 60-point club•
-
Blue Jackets' Kirill Marchenko: Three-point effort Tuesday•