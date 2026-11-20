Marchenko (lower body) was on the ice with his teammates for Friday's optional skate, Lance Hornby of The Toronto Sun reports.

Marchenko's recovery timeline hasn't been updated by the team yet, but this would seem to be a positive development. Whenever the 26-year-old winger does get back into the lineup, it figures to be in a top-six role, perhaps even the first line alongside Auston Matthews. Prior to getting hurt, Marchenko was producing offensively, notching six goals and eight assists in 14 contests, including eight power-play points.