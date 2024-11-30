Marchenko scored a goal and added two assists in a 5-2 victory over the Flames on Friday.

The goal was an empty netter, but that says a lot about the trust Marchenko's coach has for him. The fact the winger was on the ice to protect the lead is significant -- Marchenko was a combined minus-28 in 137 games over the last two seasons, but he's now plus-12 in just 22 games. The winger is an offensive talent who's roaring along with nine goals, 23 points and 58 shots in those 22 contests. Check your wire because Marchenko is out there in more leagues than he should.