Marchenko picked up two assists, one on the power play, in Tuesday's 4-3 shootout win over the Penguins.

After having a hand in a pair of Dmitri Voronkov tallies during regulation, Marchenko beat Tristan Jarry in the shootout to help secure the win. Marchenko hasn't gone two straight games without getting onto the scoresheet since early December, and he's been even hotter over the last few weeks, producing six multi-point performances in the last 10 contests while racking up six goals and 16 points.